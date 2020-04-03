Sylosis Premiere New Official Music Video “Cycle Of Suffering”
Band Photo: Sylosis (?)
Sylosis premiere a new official music video for the title track to their latest record, “Cycle Of Suffering“. The video was captured during the group’s February 13th, 2020 release show for that album, which took place at the Islington Hall in London, UK.
