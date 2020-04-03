Bury Tomorrow Premiere New Official Music Video “Better Below”

Bury Tomorrow premiere a new official music video for their new track “Better Below“. The group’s new outing “Cannibal” was recently re-scheduled to a July 03rd release date due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Explains Bury Tomorrow’s singer Dani Winter-Bates:

“It’s about how hiding your symptoms often makes them worse. This song is about appearing as the version of yourself that you want people to see you as. I feel like I’m getting to a point where the ‘me’ I show people is the real me, but there was a large portion of my life where I couldn’t do this.”