Brutal Assault Festival Releases Hypocrisy Live Video From 2019 Performance
Band Photo: Hypocrisy (?)
The live Hypocrisy video, below, from the 2019 Brutal Assault Festival was just published. Official videos from Brutal Assault have multiple camera angles and high quality audio. This one includes the songs Valley of the Damned, Pleasure of Molestation, Osculum Obscenum, and Penetralia.
Enjoy!
