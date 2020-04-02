Alkymist Premiere New Song "The Dead" From Upcoming New Album "Sanctuary"
Copenhagen-based doom outfit Alkymist premiere a new song entitled "The Dead", taken from their upcoming new album "Sanctuary", which will be out in stores May 1st via Indisciplinarian.
Check out now "The Dead" below.
Explains lead vocalist Peter Bjørneg:
“‘The Dead’ is a song inspired by two verses from Hávamál, the old Norse codex of conduct. Good advice as how to behave yourself and reconcile in life in order to move peacefully into the afterlife.”
