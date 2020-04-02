Exclusive
SevenSins Premiere New Song & Music Video "Three Sons and a Sorcerer" From Upcoming New Album "Legends Of Kazakhstan"
Kazakh black metal band SevenSins have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song and music video "Three Sons and a Sorcerer", taken from their impending new album "Legends Of Kazakhstan". The record will be co-released by Satanath Records and Murdher Records on April 19th, 2020.
Check out now "Three Sons and a Sorcerer" below.
