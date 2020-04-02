Atreyu Premiere New Music Video For “Super Hero” - Avenged Sevenfold & Underoath Members Guest
Band Photo: Atreyu (?)
Atreyu premiere a new official music video for their track “Super Hero” taken from their latest album, “In Our Wake“. Avenged Sevenfold singer M. Shadows and Underoath drummer/vocalist Aaron Gillespie are guesting on that particular song.
“Our song ‘Super Hero‘ was written about what it’s like to be a parent and the vast amount of time, effort, energy, and hard work it takes to be a real-life superhero for your children. The song also has a broader meaning, especially given the current situation the entire world is dealing with.
There are many superheroes out there who appear in many forms — namely the first responders, medical personnel, and health care workers who are putting others first as they work to fight COVID-19 and to save lives. We dedicate this song to them.”
