Atreyu Premiere New Music Video For “Super Hero” - Avenged Sevenfold & Underoath Members Guest

posted Apr 2, 2020 at 3:40 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Atreyu

Band Photo: Atreyu (?)

Atreyu premiere a new official music video for their track “Super Hero” taken from their latest album, “In Our Wake“. Avenged Sevenfold singer M. Shadows and Underoath drummer/vocalist Aaron Gillespie are guesting on that particular song.

Comment the band of it:

“Our song ‘Super Hero‘ was written about what it’s like to be a parent and the vast amount of time, effort, energy, and hard work it takes to be a real-life superhero for your children. The song also has a broader meaning, especially given the current situation the entire world is dealing with.

There are many superheroes out there who appear in many forms — namely the first responders, medical personnel, and health care workers who are putting others first as they work to fight COVID-19 and to save lives. We dedicate this song to them.”

