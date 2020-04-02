Beyond Creation Premiere New Music Video “Surface’s Echoes”
Beyond Creation premiere a new official music video for their track “Surface’s Echoes” from the band's 2018 album, “Algorythm“.
Comment Beyond Creation:
“‘Surface’s Echoes‘ is one of our favourite songs to play off of ‘Algorythm,’ so we simply had to make a music video in a live setting with the track. Once again shot in our hometown of Montreal with Ismael Mossadeq as a director, we knew it would capture the highly powerful vibe that our city is notable for among touring metal bands. Enjoy, share, like and subscribe! Peace!”
