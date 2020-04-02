Cattle Decapitation Premiere New Music Video For “Bring Back The Plague”

Cattle Decapitation premiere a music video for their timely song “Bring Back The Plague“. The track itself appears on the group’s latest album, “Death Atlas“.





Comments vocalist Travis Ryan of it:

“With the cancellation of our ironically titled ‘Europandemic Tour‘ and social distancing recommendations set in place, we found ourselves with not much to do. So we figured why not address the elephant in the room in the form of a music video for ‘Bring Back The Plague‘ and just film it on our mobile phones instead of with an actual crew. Dave didn’t even have access to a drum kit, and nobody is leaving their houses anyway, so we decided to lighten the mood with a video.

Everything from the band name to the lyrics to the merchandise to the imagery have always been heavily steeped in metaphors and irony always with tongue firmly in cheek, so this new video by David Hall at Uneasy Sleeper may just be our coup de gras…for better, or for worse.

Just don’t take it too seriously, we obviously didn’t. Sit back, have a laugh if you can, and stay the fuck home at all times possible.”