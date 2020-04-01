"some music was meant to stay underground..."

AC/DC Cannons To Shoot Anti-Baterial Gel During Fall Tour

posted Apr 1, 2020 at 1:16 PM by Greekbastard.  (1 Comment)

While many bands and venues are think-tanking on ways to keep themselves and their fans safe in what's going to become a new and challenging way of attending live music events, metal veterans AC/DC is leading the charge.

Rumor has it that AC/DC's tour production crew is working diligently on rigging the cannons to spray a fine, non-harmful mist of anti-bacterial gel during their hit song, "For Those About To Gel." An anonymous road crew member stated, "It'll be a challenge to cover the whole crowd, but we bloody love a challenge mate!"

Metalunderground.com will keep you informed with any updates to this story...

1 Comment on "AC/DC Cannons To Shoot Anti-Baterial Gel"

AlCase's avatar

Writer / Photographer

1. AlCase writes:

Stand up and be counted
For what you are about to receive
We are the dealers
We'll give you everything you need

# Apr 1, 2020 @ 2:01 PM ET | IP Logged Reveal posts originating from the same IP address

