Headline News
AC/DC Cannons To Shoot Anti-Baterial Gel During Fall Tour
While many bands and venues are think-tanking on ways to keep themselves and their fans safe in what's going to become a new and challenging way of attending live music events, metal veterans AC/DC is leading the charge.
Rumor has it that AC/DC's tour production crew is working diligently on rigging the cannons to spray a fine, non-harmful mist of anti-bacterial gel during their hit song, "For Those About To Gel." An anonymous road crew member stated, "It'll be a challenge to cover the whole crowd, but we bloody love a challenge mate!"
Metalunderground.com will keep you informed with any updates to this story...
