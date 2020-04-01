Headline News
Several Major Metal Fests Reschedule For The Same Date, Halloween
When several major metal festivals decided to postpone due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, both festival organizers and ticket holders wondered if and when their respective festivals would be rescheduled. Well, it seems like October is the most popular month and of course the most metal date in the calendar year is every festival's favorite, Halloween weekend...
It's unsure at this point if the festivals will attempt to reschedule again since there are more weekends in October and September for that matter.
Writer / Photographer
My time turner is finally going to come in handy!