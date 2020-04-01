Exclusive

Shodan Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Death, Rule Over Us"

Shodan premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Death, Rule Over Us", which will be released by Deformeathing Production on April 3rd, 2020.

Check out now "Death, Rule Over Us" in its entirety below.

<a href="http://shodan.bandcamp.com/album/death-rule-over-us">DEATH, RULE OVER US by SHODAN</a>



Explains the promotion agency:

"The new effort is a stylistic evolution to a 2016' debut towards complex and progressive song structures, incorporation of cold-wave elements to Shodan's music as long as organic approach to album production. Even though the band dares to experiment, it remains true to their death metal backbone. Mix and mastering were done by renowned producer Jakub Mankowski (Entropia, Obscure Sphinx, Jordan Rudess). Cover art and layout is created by Lukasz Pach (Pachu design)."

Tracklist:

1. Breslau

2. Fuel to Grandeur

3. Doomsday Melody

4. Ray of Darkness

5. Primordial Incest

6. I Have Crowned Myself

7. Death, Rule Over Us

Line-up:

Szczepan Inglot – guitar / vocal

Michal Jarosz - drums

Tomasz Sadlak – bass / vocal