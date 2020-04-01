Death - ‘Non:Analog – On:Stage Series‘ Launched w/ 1995 Montreal Concert Streaming Via YouTube
Relapse Records launch a new series of previously unreleased Death live recordings called, ‘Non:Analog – On:Stage Series‘. Relapse and the Death estate plan to release a number of life performances recorded throughout the group’s career via this new series. The first entry to be premiered is a concert tracked during a June 22nd, 1995 performance in Montreal, QC streaming via YouTube for you below:
Comments the label:
‘At a moment when the world has been forced to push pause on live music, Relapse Records and the Death estate have pulled together to launch a series of previously unreleased, career-spanning live concerts that touch upon all eras and lineups of the legendary band.
We at Relapse sincerely hope to see you all at a concert, festival, or a stage sooner than later. Until then, the label will release a new DEATH concert every other week across all digital platforms throughout the coming months to tide us all over. The first of this series, Death: Non Analog – On Stage Series – Montreal ’95 is available now.
The On Stage Series collection unearths various DEATH performances across the United States, Germany, Canada, Mexico, and more. Whether its an underground, old-school rager upon the release of Scream Bloody Gore in ’87, or a tour-de-force in California circa ’95 on the Symbolic tour, we hope you revisit DEATH with us and keep the spirit of Metal alive at this time!’
