Karloff Premiere New Song "Bastard of the Night" From Upcoming New Album "Raw Nights"
Karloff premiere a new song entitled "Bastard of the Night", taken from their upcoming new vinyl/digital record "Raw Nights", which will be out in stores April 24 via Dying Victims Productions.
Check out now "Bastard of the Night" below.
