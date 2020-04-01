Guerra Total Premiere New Song "Battle of Ypres" From Upcoming New Album "War Is The Pursuit Of Death: A Hymnal For The Misanthrope"

Colombia based blackened death/thrash metal band Guerra Total premiere their new song "Battle of Ypres", taken from their impending new album "War Is The Pursuit Of Death: A Hymnal For The Misanthrope". The record will be co-released by Satanath Records (Russia) and Iron, Blood And Death Corporation (Mexico) on April 17th.

Check out now "Battle of Ypres" below.