Guerra Total Premiere New Song "Battle of Ypres" From Upcoming New Album "War Is The Pursuit Of Death: A Hymnal For The Misanthrope"
Colombia based blackened death/thrash metal band Guerra Total premiere their new song "Battle of Ypres", taken from their impending new album "War Is The Pursuit Of Death: A Hymnal For The Misanthrope". The record will be co-released by Satanath Records (Russia) and Iron, Blood And Death Corporation (Mexico) on April 17th.
Check out now "Battle of Ypres" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Cro-Mags Premiere New Song “In The Beginning”
- Next Article:
Karloff Premiere New Song "Bastard of the Night"
0 Comments on "Guerra Total Premiere New Song 'Battle of Ypres'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.