Listen To Converge, The Red Chord, Twitching Tongues, Etc. Members Join Forces In Brutal New Outfit Umbra Vitae

posted Apr 1, 2020 at 2:30 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Umbra Vitae is the name of a new death metal project that unites current and ex-members of Converge, The Red Chord, Hatebreed, Job For A Cowboy etc. The outfit's impending debut album, “Shadow Of Life“ is due out on May 01st through Deathwish Inc.. A first single, “Return To Zero“, is streaming for you via YouTube below.

The group’s roster includes:

Vocals: Jacob Bannon (Converge, Wear Your Wounds, Blood From The Soul)
Guitars/vocals: Mike “Gunface” McKenzie (The Red Chord, Wear Your Wounds, Stomach Earth)
Guitars/vocals: Sean Martin (Twitching Tongues, Wear Your Wounds, ex-Hatebreed)
Bass: Greg Weeks (The Red Chord, Labor Hex, etc.)
Drums: Jon Rice (Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats, ex-Job For A Cowboy, etc.)

