NyreDolk Release IndeBrændt EP on Strange Aeons Records
Underground band NyreDolk, hailing from Denmark, have unleashed their second offering to the masses. Their demo, from 2018, quickly sold out causing a second batch of tapes and vinyl to be released earlier this year. The second pressing of vinyl also sold out.
Today's EP is entitled IndeBrændt (English: Burned Inside) and comes before NyreDolk is set to appear before their two largest audiences to date--Copenhell and the Roskilde Festival.
You can listen and buy at the link below.
