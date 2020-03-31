Listen To Allegaeon, Soilwork, Venom Inc. & Warbringer Members Team Up On New Death Metal Track

Members of Allegaeon, Soilwork, Venom Inc. and Warbringer joined forces in a one-day song-writing challenge channelling Floridian oldschool death metal bands. The track features the below musicians:

Vocals: Riley McShane (Allegaeon)

Guitars: Taylor Nordberg (Soilwork)

Bass: Chase Bryant (Warbringer)

Drums: Jeramine Kling (Venom Inc.)