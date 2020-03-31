Consumer Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming Self-Titled Debut EP

Italian band Consumer premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming self-titled debut EP. The outing will be co-released on April 3rd by Fresh Outbreak Records, Mother Ship, Impeto Records, Boned Factory, and Nut Records.

Check out now "Consumer" in its entirety below.

Consumer was been recorded and mixed by Giacomo Iannaci at Morning View Studio in Catania, Italy. The cover art was done by Gore Occulto Artworks.