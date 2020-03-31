Consumer Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming Self-Titled Debut EP
Italian band Consumer premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming self-titled debut EP. The outing will be co-released on April 3rd by Fresh Outbreak Records, Mother Ship, Impeto Records, Boned Factory, and Nut Records.
Check out now "Consumer" in its entirety below.
Consumer was been recorded and mixed by Giacomo Iannaci at Morning View Studio in Catania, Italy. The cover art was done by Gore Occulto Artworks.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Pyrrhon Premiere New Single
- Next Article:
Noroth Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream
0 Comments on "Consumer Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.