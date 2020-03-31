Pyrrhon Premiere New Single “Another Day In Paradise”



Pyrrhon premiere “Another Day In Paradise” as the first cut from their impending new album “Abscess Time“. Willowtip Records will have that effort out on June 26th.





Comments vocalist Doug Moore of the new single:

“One of the most odious aspects of modern life is the insistence that you always act like you’re insanely lucky and blessed to be doing what you’re doing, whether it’s a job or a creative pursuit. Projecting optimism and gratitude is basically a social requirement in most situations, even though the vast majority of people don’t feel like that at all! Performing that sense of false cheer makes me feel like an evangelist for a religion I don’t actually believe in.”