Dark Tranquillity Begins Recording New Album; Reveals New Lineup
Swedish death metal legends Dark Tranquillity has announced that they have begun recording their next studio album, their first since the 2016 release, "Atoma." A statement posted on the band's official Facebook reads as follows:
"A new cycle begins...
"Today marks the first day of recording our new album.
"In these uncertain times all we can do is try to channel this frustration, fear, and anxiety into music and words. Isolation can be a strong motivator and we are
commited to making this the best it can possibly be.
"With us this time we have two fantastic musicians who have been on tour with us for quite some time and we are now proud to announce as proper real members of Dark Tranquillity; Chris Amott and Johan Reinholdz. They have been incredible additions to our live shows and now we cannot wait to hear what their collective musicianship and skill will add to this album.
"Stay tuned as we will update you on the progress of the recording and stays safe out there!"
Full lineup:
Mikael Stanne- Vocals
Anders Jivarp- Drums
Martin Brandstrom- Keys
Anders Iwers- Bass
Johan Reinholdz- Guitar
Chris Amott- Guitar
