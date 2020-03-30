Heavymetal.dk Interviews Eric Peterson Of Testament
Band Photo: Testament (?)
Before Testament's concert at Amager Bio in Copenhagen, Denmark back in February, Heavymetal.dk sat down to speak with Eric Peterson. You'll hear about Mercyful Fate, metal crowds around the world, and the writing process of Testament's new album (including Eric providing some of the vocals) among other topics. Watch out for flying tires!
