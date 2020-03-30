"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Heavymetal.dk Interviews Eric Peterson Of Testament

posted Mar 30, 2020 at 3:27 PM by AlCase.  (1 Comment)

Photo of Testament

Band Photo: Testament (?)

The Legacy

Before Testament's concert at Amager Bio in Copenhagen, Denmark back in February, Heavymetal.dk sat down to speak with Eric Peterson. You'll hear about Mercyful Fate, metal crowds around the world, and the writing process of Testament's new album (including Eric providing some of the vocals) among other topics. Watch out for flying tires!

Anonymous Reader
1. albert brankovic facebook writes:

best thrash

# Mar 30, 2020 @ 6:36 PM ET | IP Logged Reveal posts originating from the same IP address

