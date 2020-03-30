"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Dave Hill and the Epistemology of Norwegian Black Metal

posted Mar 30, 2020 at 2:49 PM by AlCase.  (0 Comments)

I live in a rural town, a five-hour drive from any city big enough to have bands travel to on tours. However, I work in Europe in summers and get my metal fixes at festivals nearly every week I'm there. June until August are my concert months. The rest of the year I prepare for these pilgrimages by listening to the bands playing at next year's festivals.

Back in November, Brutal Assault announced that Mysticum would be playing in 2020 so I started listening to them. They quickly became a favorite and easily cracked my top ten list of bands I've never seen that I want to see live. There was something about their name that seemed familiar even though I thought I had never heard of them previously.

Then, this morning, a friend sent me a link to the podcast below. I've listened to this podcast a couple of times before. Each time I laugh more than the prior listening. And, back to my story, I was reminded of where I first heard of Mysticum.

Enjoy!

Click here to listen to Dave Hill and the Epistemology of Norwegian Black Metal

