"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Unmerciful Premiere New Song & Music Video "Wrath Encompassed" From Upcoming New Album

posted Mar 30, 2020 at 4:35 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Unmerciful premiere a new song and music video "Wrath Encompassed", taken from their upcoming new album of the same name. The album will be out on April 24 via Willowtip Records.

Check out now "Wrath Encompassed" below.

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Unmerciful Premiere New Song'Wrath Encompassed'"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 