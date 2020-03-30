Unmerciful Premiere New Song & Music Video "Wrath Encompassed" From Upcoming New Album
Unmerciful premiere a new song and music video "Wrath Encompassed", taken from their upcoming new album of the same name. The album will be out on April 24 via Willowtip Records.
Check out now "Wrath Encompassed" below.
