Reek Premiere New Track "Flesh Golem" From Upcoming New Album "Death is something there Between"

posted Mar 30, 2020 at 3:18 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Swedish death metal outfit Reek premiere a new song called "Flesh Golem", taken from their upcoming album "Death is something there Between". The new record will be out on April 24th via Testimony Records.

Check out now "Flesh Golem" below.


