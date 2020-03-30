Okkultokrati Premiere New Single "Kiss of Death" From Upcoming New Album "La Ilden Lyse"
Okkultokrati premiere a new single titled "Kiss of Death", taken from their upcoming new album "La Ilden Lyse", which will hit the streets on May 15th.
Check out now "Kiss of Death" below.
