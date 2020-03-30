Nero or the Fall of Rome Premiere New Song & Music Video "The Cross of Nero" From Upcoming New Album "Beneath the Swaying Fronds of Elysian Fields"

Nero or the Fall of Rome premiere a new song and music video called "The Cross of Nero", taken from their upcoming new album "Beneath the Swaying Fronds of Elysian Fields", which will be released by Naturmacht Productions on April 27th.

Check out now "The Cross of Nero" below.



