Nero or the Fall of Rome Premiere New Song & Music Video "The Cross of Nero" From Upcoming New Album "Beneath the Swaying Fronds of Elysian Fields"
Nero or the Fall of Rome premiere a new song and music video called "The Cross of Nero", taken from their upcoming new album "Beneath the Swaying Fronds of Elysian Fields", which will be released by Naturmacht Productions on April 27th.
Check out now "The Cross of Nero" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Naglfar Premiere New Song & Music Video
- Next Article:
Okkultokrati Premiere New Single "Kiss of Death"
0 Comments on "Nero or the Fall of Rome Premiere New Song & Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.