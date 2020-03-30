Acârash Premiere New Song "Satanic Obsession" From Upcoming New Album "Descend To Purity"

Oslo-based black metal trio Acârash premiere a new song titled "Satanic Obsession", taken from their upcoming new album "Descend To Purity", which will be released by Karisma and Dark Essence Records on May 29.

Check out now "Satanic Obsession" below.