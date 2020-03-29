Orbit Culture Premiere New Song & Music Video "The Shadowing"

Sweden's atmospheric blackened death metal quartet Orbit Culture premiere a new song and music video called "The Shadowing". The clip marks the final chapter of their three-part video series, which started with September's "Nensha" music video and continued with February's "Rebirth" clip.

Check out now "The Shadowing" below.



We included also "Nensha" and "Rebirth" for you to stream below in case you haven't seen them before.