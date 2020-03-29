Light Dweller Premiere New Song "Sequester" From Upcoming New Album "Hominal"
Tempe, Arizona based atmospheric black/death metal unit Light Dweller premiere a new song entitled "Sequester", taken from their upcoming new album "Hominal". The outing will be released on April 24th via Bandcamp.
Check out now "Sequester" below.
