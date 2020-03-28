Interview
Anvil Frontman Steve "Lips" Kudlow Discusses New Album "Legal At Last," Hemp, Swing Music And More
While tours all over the world ground to a halt in the past two weeks, one band who have never shied away from living their dream is Anvil. The Canadian trio embarked on a lengthy European tour a few weeks ago, with three weeks in the United Kingdom planned. However, as luck would have it, shows were soon cancelled thanks to the COVID-19 virus and the band were forced to return to the great white north.
The final gig before flying across the Atlantic however, was in my hometown of Swindon and I couldn't have been more excited to meet some genuine legends of heavy metal in my backyard. Before their show at Level III, I sat down with frontman Steve "Lips" Kudlow to discuss the band's scorching new album, "Legal At Last," the longevity of the group, the influence of swing music and much more. You can listen to the interview in full below with a transcript to follow.
Ollie Hynes has been a writer for Metal Underground.com since 2007 and a metal fan since 2001, going as far as to travel to other countries and continents for metal gigs.
