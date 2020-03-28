Epica Uploads Second Studio Vlog

Dutch symphonic metal giants Epica recently entered Sandlane Recording Facilities to record their new album with producer Joost van den Broek (Powerwolf, Ayreon).

Today, the band have launched the second studio video vlog which gives a behind the scenes look at the of the drum recordings with Arien van Weesenbeek.

Arien comments: "In this episode, we’ll give you an insight in the drum recordings for our new album, and a little taste of what’s to come. I had a very good time during the recordings, had a good preparation for the drum parts, and played with a lot of power, energy, and conviction. I feel it’s a good and powerful foundation for the rest of the music, and I have a very good feeling that this album is gonna rock!!!"

You can watch both episodes below.