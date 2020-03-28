Headline News

Former Riot Guitarist Lou A. Kouvaris Passes Away

Lou A. Kouvaris, the original guitarist for American heavy metal legends Riot, has passed away at the age of sixty six after contracting the Corona virus, also known as COVID-19. Kouvaris was with the band from 1976 to 1978 and performed on the band's first album, "Rock City," while also contributing writing to the sophomore effort, "Narita." He was most recently involved with the project Riot Act, who are planning on re-recording the first three Riot albums. They recently released a music video for their rendition of "Swords And Tequila," which can be seen below.