Headline News
Former Riot Guitarist Lou A. Kouvaris Passes Away
Lou A. Kouvaris, the original guitarist for American heavy metal legends Riot, has passed away at the age of sixty six after contracting the Corona virus, also known as COVID-19. Kouvaris was with the band from 1976 to 1978 and performed on the band's first album, "Rock City," while also contributing writing to the sophomore effort, "Narita." He was most recently involved with the project Riot Act, who are planning on re-recording the first three Riot albums. They recently released a music video for their rendition of "Swords And Tequila," which can be seen below.
Hard to Believe. While only a FB friend, he was a down to earth, super nice person. I was so excited for him when he got together with Rick Ventura to form Riot Act. Their performance of Swords and Tequila was awesome! I wish the God's peace to his family and close friends.
