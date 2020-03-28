Exclusive
Aetherius Obscuritas Premiere New Song "Lidércpalota (Incubus Palace)" From Upcoming New Album "Mártír"
Hungarian black metal band Aetherius Obscuritas have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song "Lidércpalota (Incubus Palace)", taken from their upcoming new album "Mártír". The new full-length will be released on April 15th by GrimmDistribution (Ukraine) and Paragon Records (U.S.).
Check out now "Lidércpalota" below.
