Black Pestilence Premiere New Song & Music Video "Spurn All Gods" From Upcoming New Album "Hail the Flesh"

Blackened thrash metal outfit Black Pestilence from Calgary, Canada premiere a new song and official music video for "Spurn All Gods", taken from their upcoming new album "Hail the Flesh", which will be out in stores May 1st via Bandcamp.

Check out now "Spurn All Gods" below.



