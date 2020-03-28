Bythos Premiere New Song "Sorath the Opposer" From Upcoming New Album "The Womb of Zero"

Finnish black metal band Bythos premiere a new song titled "Sorath the Opposer", taken from their upcoming new album "The Womb of Zero". The record will be released by Terratur Possessions (with distribution through Ván Records) on the 24th of April.

Check out now "Sorath the Opposer" below.



