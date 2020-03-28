Ante-Inferno Premiere New Song "Oath" From Upcoming New Album "Fane"
British black metal band Ante-Inferno premiere a new song entitled "Oath", taken from their upcoming new album "Fane", which will be released on May 1st by UKEM Records.
Check out now "Oath" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Vitam Et Mortem Premiere New Song
- Next Article:
Bythos Premiere New Song "Sorath the Opposer"
0 Comments on "Ante-Inferno Premiere New Song 'Oath'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.