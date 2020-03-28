Vitam Et Mortem Premiere New Song "Los cuerpos en el río" From Upcoming New Album "El Río De La Muerte"
Colombian band Vitam Et Mortem premiere a new song entitled "Los cuerpos en el río", taken from their upcoming new album "El Río De La Muerte" (River of Death). The new outing is set for release on April 13th by Satanath Records (Russia) and Exhumed Records (Ecuador).
Check out now "Los cuerpos en el río" below.
