Ill Niño Premiere New Official Music Video “Sangre”
Band Photo: Ill Nino (?)
Having settlted their trademark dispute over the rights to the Ill Niño trademarks, the group’s current constellation have premiered an offcial music video for their song “Sangre“. The band previously debuted that single back in January 2019.
As per the legal settlement, Dave Chavarr (drums)i and Lazaro Pina (bass) have been cleared to proceed as Ill Niño. Cristian Machado (vocals), Ahrue Luster and Diego Verduzco (both guitars) have all left the group to continue with other projects.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Rammstein Singer Reportedly In Critical Condition
- Next Article:
Vitam Et Mortem Premiere New Song
0 Comments on "Ill Niño Premiere New Official Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.