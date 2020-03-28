Ill Niño Premiere New Official Music Video “Sangre”

Band Photo: Ill Nino (?)

Having settlted their trademark dispute over the rights to the Ill Niño trademarks, the group’s current constellation have premiered an offcial music video for their song “Sangre“. The band previously debuted that single back in January 2019.

As per the legal settlement, Dave Chavarr (drums)i and Lazaro Pina (bass) have been cleared to proceed as Ill Niño. Cristian Machado (vocals), Ahrue Luster and Diego Verduzco (both guitars) have all left the group to continue with other projects.