Rammstein Singer Till Lindemann Reportedly In Critical Condition

Band Photo: Rammstein (?)

According to German newspaper Bild and Russia Today, Rammstein frontman Till Linemann is in critical condition in a Berlin hospital, after complaining of a fever after a solo concert in the Russian capital. The vocalist was tested for the COVID-19 virus as well as pneumonia and is now being kept in quarantine. It is said that at one stage he was in life threatening condition, but is now beginning to show signs of recovery.

The vocalist had been performing shows in Moscow to reduced crowds, owing to the Russian government's ban on gathering of over 5000 people. The fifty seven year old German's representatives have yet to issue a statement. More information will be revealed as soon as it becomes available.