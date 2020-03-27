August Burns Red Premiere New Single “Paramount”
A brand new August Burns Red track by the name of “Paramount” has been made available to stream online below. The group’s aforementioned new album “Guardians” is headed for a release next Friday, April 03rd, on Fearless Records.
The band’s guitarist JB Brubaker comments:
“‘Paramount‘ is one of my favorite songs from ‘Guardians‘. It has that classic ABR sound with a bunch of tempo changes and different time signatures. But there’s a recurring melody that glues the whole song together. I think this is a song that longtime fans of the band are going to love.”
