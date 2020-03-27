Jinjer Premiere New Official Live Video “Pit Of Consciousness”

Jinjer premiere a live clip for their track “Pit Of Consciousness“. The video was captured by Oleg Rooz during a set the group performed in Kiev, Ukraine in 2019.

Comments Jinjer’s bassist Eugene Abdukhanov:

“Back when we recorded this show we were on the tail end of a 6 month tour and somewhere in between all that madness we managed to write and record Macro… it was an extremely stressful time. But it was one of the most positive times of our lives. Things right now look pretty grim and no one knows what will happen next. We want to release this video with the hopes of letting people know that no matter how crazy, confusing and scary things get – BETTER TIMES are on the way. Let’s use the time at home in isolation to take a good look inside and learn about our true selves…”