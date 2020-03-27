WVRM Premiere New Single “Angel Of Assassination”
WVRM‘s new single “Angel Of Assassination” has premiered online via YouTube below. The track comes from the group’s impending release “Colony Collapse“, out April 03rd through Prosthetic Records.
Their frontman Ian Nix said of this track:
“‘Angel Of Assassination‘ is named after Charlotte Corday, a brutal figure from the French Revolution who assassinated Jean-Paul Marat. The song as a culmination of the entire album is trying to convey how action alone moves history forward.
All the anger and indignation in the world is nothing in the face of individual and collective action. We probably had the most fun writing and recording this one. This could easily be our collective favorite song on the record.”
