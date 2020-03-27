Havok Premiere New Single “Post-Truth Era”
Band Photo: Havok (?)
Havok premiere “Post-Truth Era” from their forthcoming release “V“. The group recorded that album with Mark Lewis (Cannibal Corpse, The Black Dahlia Murder) and have a May 01st release date scheduled for it by Century Media.
