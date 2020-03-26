Kreator Posts New Music Video "666 - World Divided" Online

German thrash metal legends Kreator has uploaded a new song and accompanying music video online entitled, "666 - World Divided." You can check out the video below. It is not yet known whether this is a stand alone single or a taste of a new album to come, which would be their first since the 2017 release, "Gods Of Violence." The band were scheduled to tour Europe with Lamb Of God and Power Trip next month, but like most other tours, the shows have been cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.