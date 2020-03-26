Kreator Posts New Music Video "666 - World Divided" Online
German thrash metal legends Kreator has uploaded a new song and accompanying music video online entitled, "666 - World Divided." You can check out the video below. It is not yet known whether this is a stand alone single or a taste of a new album to come, which would be their first since the 2017 release, "Gods Of Violence." The band were scheduled to tour Europe with Lamb Of God and Power Trip next month, but like most other tours, the shows have been cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Kreator Posts New Single Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.