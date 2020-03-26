"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Exclusive

Canada's Zero Fire Premiere Video On Metalunderground.com

posted Mar 26, 2020 at 8:24 PM by Greekbastard.  (0 Comments)

Canada's Zero Fire created a specimen of a video for their song "Deltre". The song is from their upcoming live EP "The Attic Sessions which will be released in April.

The band commented:

"We filmed and recorded this new track, Deltre, for our new live EP, The Attic Sessions. This video was shot in the attic of a 100 year old farmhouse. We liked the idea of playing more modern, heavier music in a location that had stood the test of time for so many generations. It's always cool to setup and play in a unique environment that never would've been host to a live musical performance if not for this EP. We hope you enjoy this heavy and dynamic new song."

You can pre-order the EP off of their Bandcamp page HERE!

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Zero Fire Premiere Video On Metalunderground.com"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 