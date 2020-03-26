Exclusive

Canada's Zero Fire Premiere Video On Metalunderground.com

Canada's Zero Fire created a specimen of a video for their song "Deltre". The song is from their upcoming live EP "The Attic Sessions which will be released in April.

The band commented:

"We filmed and recorded this new track, Deltre, for our new live EP, The Attic Sessions. This video was shot in the attic of a 100 year old farmhouse. We liked the idea of playing more modern, heavier music in a location that had stood the test of time for so many generations. It's always cool to setup and play in a unique environment that never would've been host to a live musical performance if not for this EP. We hope you enjoy this heavy and dynamic new song."

You can pre-order the EP off of their Bandcamp page HERE!