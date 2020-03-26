Cirith Ungol Premiere New Single “Before Tomorrow” From Upcoming New Album "Forever Black"
Cirith Ungol premiere another single from "Forever Black", their first new album in 29 years. You can stream the song, “Before Tomorrow,” via YouTube below. The new release will be out April 24 through Metal Blade Records.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Cirith Ungol Premiere New Single “Before Tomorrow”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.