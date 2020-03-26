Throne Torcher Premiere New Song & 18-Minute Long NSFW Music Video "The Mechanics of a Nightmare" From Upcoming New Album

Winnipeg, Manitoba based Throne Torcher premiere a new song and 18-minute long NSFW music video "The Mechanics of a Nightmare", taken from their upcoming new album of the same name. The new release will land in stores on June 5th via Bandcamp.

Check out now "The Mechanics of a Nightmare" below.



