Foetal Juice Premiere New Song "Gluttony" From Upcoming New Album
Manchester based grinders Foetal Juice premiere the title track to their upcoming new album "Gluttony", which will be available June 12 via Gore House Productions.
Check out now "Gluttony" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Papa Roach Premiere New Official Music Video
- Next Article:
Throne Torcher Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "Foetal Juice Premiere New Song 'Gluttony'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.