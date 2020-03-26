Papa Roach Premiere New Official Music Video “Top Of The World”

Papa Roach premiere a new official music video for their track “Top Of The World“ streaming via YouTube for you below.

Comment Papa Roach of it:

“Isolation can be a scary thing. It can lead us to a lot of dark thoughts. It can make you think about going back to the bottle, or suicidal thoughts. Although most of us are in a self-quarantine situation, that doesn’t mean we need to shut others out.

If you need help, talk to someone. We will all rise up like we always do as humans. Just wanted you all to know it’s gonna be okay. We made this video for “Top of the world” right before all this quarantine stuff. And we hope this video and lyrics bring some hope to y’all!! link in comments. #staysafe #stayhome ??”