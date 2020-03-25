Chinese Atmospheric Black Metal Band Zuriaake Signs To Season Of Mist Records
Season of Mist has signed the Chinese atmospheric black metal band Zuriaake. The band will release their new album via the label at a later date, as well as a part of the back catalogue. Founded by Blood Fire and Blood Sea in Jinan city, Shandong Province, Zuriaake is one of the earliest extreme metal bands in China.
